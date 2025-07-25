Menu

Canada

Quebec suspends directive restricting access to daycare for immigrant children

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2025 3:29 pm
1 min read
Family Minister Suzanne Roy at the National Assembly of Quebec, March 27 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot**. View image in full screen
Family Minister Suzanne Roy at the National Assembly of Quebec, March 27 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot**. jqb
The Quebec government has partially suspended a directive that would have expelled some children of immigrants from subsidized daycare.

Families Minister Suzanne Roy says that while the government reviews its policy, she has directed the daycare network not to expel children who already have a spot in the system.

Earlier this month, the government issued a directive that said foreign workers with open work permits would no longer be eligible for the subsidized daycare rate, currently set at $9.35 per day.

On Tuesday, immigrant parents from France and Ukraine threatened Quebec’s Families Department with legal action, calling the directive “invalid and illegal.”

Trending Now

Their children, who have been attending a subsidized home daycare for more than a year, were facing expulsion.

Roy says the restriction on subsidized daycare still applies to new applications from foreign parents on open work permits — certificates that allow them to work for any employer in Canada.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

