Crime

B.C. Highway Patrol dashcam captures consequences of unsafe driving

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Williams Lake crash highlights seatbelt safety
RCMP dash cam video captured the consequences of unsafe driving in Williams Lake last week after a BC Highway Patrol officer noticed two drivers who weren't wearing their seatbelts. After trying to pull them over, one driver crashed into the other, hitting his head on his own windshield hard enough to need stitches.
Dashcam video provided by B.C. Highway Patrol captured the consequences of unsafe driving in Williams Lake recently.

A patrol officer was driving on Mackenzie Avenue South on July 20 when they noticed two drivers passing them who were not wearing seatbelts.

The officer turned around to pull them over and then watched as the driver of a Toyota Camry drove into the back of the Ford F250 in front as both of the vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

The 28-year-old man behind the wheel of the Camry failed a breathalyzer test.

“The BC Highway Patrol officer started by checking the driver of the Toyota Camry,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a statement.

“His head was bleeding liberally after smashing his own windshield. The driver blew two fail readings on an Approved Screening Device. Those readings were evidence that he was impaired by alcohol.”

The driver is facing a driving prohibition and two tickets and his vehicle was impounded.

The driver of the truck was ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt.

