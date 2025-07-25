9-year-old child dies in accident at U.S. water park

Send this page to someone via email

A nine-year-old girl died after an incident in a wave pool at a water park in central Pennsylvania on Thursday night, though her cause of death has not been confirmed.

John Lawn, the CEO of Hersheypark, where the event occurred, said in a statement on X late Thursday that a “guest was tragically lost” on the premises.

A message from our CEO pic.twitter.com/tiuzM3SfzA — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) July 25, 2025

According to the statement, lifeguard personnel sprang into action when they noticed a child in distress and did all they could to resuscitate them.

“They performed an immediate rescue, followed by continuous, coordinated life-saving efforts by our lifeguards, on-site first responders, and medical personnel,” the statement continued.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died.

“Our heart breaks for this child and the child’s family. We extend our deepest condolences for their loss,” Lawn added, without disclosing the name of the child, only that the incident occurred on The Boardwalk at Hersheypark, where the wave pool is located.

The New York Times reported Friday that park officials said that at the time the incident occurred, more than 100 trained lifeguards were on-duty in the water park, including ten at the wave pool.

According to the park, its lifeguards are trained in deepwater lifeguarding, basic life support, automated external defibrillator, or A.E.D. use, supplemental oxygen support, CPR and first aid.

The Boardwalk is a themed area within the broader park and contains several features, including a seven-storey tall water play structure with seven body waterslides, two tipping buckets and hundreds of different water play-toys, a tube waterslide tower featuring four different waterslides, a children’s play area as well as a lazy river.

According to its website, the amusement park has been operational for 115 years and is home to 15 rollercoasters and a large-scale water park, including the 378,000-gallon wave pool, an attraction known as the Bayside Pier with fountains, tipping cones and splash area, a watercoaster and several waterslides.

According to People, only a small number of fatal incidents have been recorded throughout the park’s more than century-long history. The outlet cited a report from 47 years ago, which involved the death of a maintenance worker who reportedly was hit by a newly opened rollercoaster in 1977.

Lawn, in his statement, reaffirmed the park’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its guests, saying they are the park’s “highest priority,” and that an in-depth investigation is underway in which the park intends to fully cooperate with authorities.

“As we grieve alongside our community, we ask for privacy for the family and for our team members who are deeply affected by this loss. We will provide updates as appropriate, and we will continue to work to support everyone involved,” Lawn said.

“To every family who visits Hersheypark, please know this: your safety and well-being drive every decision we make,” he continued.

“We will thoroughly investigate this tragedy and honor the memory of this young guest by continuing our focus on ensuring the safety of our guests at Hersheypark,” Lawn concluded.