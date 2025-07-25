More than $100K in drugs, other contraband seized at Stony Mountain prison

Police have been notified and corrections officials are investigating after drugs and other contraband — with an estimated institutional value of $108,520 — were seized at a prison north of Winnipeg.
The Correctional Service of Canada said staff at Stony Mountain Institution found packages of contraband that included meth, cocaine and THC, as well as cellphones, charging cords and SIM cards on Thursday
The CSC says it has tightened efforts to prevent contraband from going into correctional facilities across the country.
