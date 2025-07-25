Menu

Crime

More than $100K in drugs, other contraband seized at Stony Mountain prison

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 11:37 am
1 min read
Stony Mountain Institution.
Stony Mountain Institution. File / Global News
Police have been notified and corrections officials are investigating after drugs and other contraband — with an estimated institutional value of $108,520 — were seized at a prison north of Winnipeg.

The Correctional Service of Canada said staff at Stony Mountain Institution found packages of contraband that included meth, cocaine and THC, as well as cellphones, charging cords and SIM cards on Thursday

The CSC says it has tightened efforts to prevent contraband from going into correctional facilities across the country.

