Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man who escaped MFNPS custody last seen in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 9:34 am
1 min read
Police in Portage la Prairie are on the lookout for Byron Roulette, who they say escaped custody Thursday night. View image in full screen
Police in Portage la Prairie are on the lookout for Byron Roulette, who they say escaped custody Thursday night. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a man who escaped the custody of the Manitoba First Nation Police Service Thursday night and was last seen in Portage la Prairie.

Byron Roulette, 26, from Winnipeg, was arrested by MFNPS earlier that day, but around 9 p.m., RCMP were alerted that he had escaped custody and was last spotted on 5th Street in Portage, around 7:30 p.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to police, Roulette was handcuffed and shirtless at the time of his escape, was wearing grey/brown shorts and had blood stains on his shoes.

Anyone who spots the escaped man or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Portage RCMP at 204-837-4445 or MFNPS at 204-843-7700.

Click to play video: 'Police, corrections officials investigate inmate’s escape from Stony Mountain'
Police, corrections officials investigate inmate’s escape from Stony Mountain
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices