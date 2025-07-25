Man who escaped MFNPS custody last seen in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a man who escaped the custody of the Manitoba First Nation Police Service Thursday night and was last seen in Portage la Prairie.

Byron Roulette, 26, from Winnipeg, was arrested by MFNPS earlier that day, but around 9 p.m., RCMP were alerted that he had escaped custody and was last spotted on 5th Street in Portage, around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, Roulette was handcuffed and shirtless at the time of his escape, was wearing grey/brown shorts and had blood stains on his shoes.

Anyone who spots the escaped man or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Portage RCMP at 204-837-4445 or MFNPS at 204-843-7700.