Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Stanley Bryant to miss Grey Cup rematch

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be without their top offensive lineman for a second straight game. Left tackle Stanley Bryant has already been ruled out of this week’s contest due to an ankle injury.

The Bombers held their final full practice of the week behind closed doors as they prepare to face the Toronto Argonauts with both teams coming off back-to-back losses.

Saturday’s week eight matchup is a Grey Cup rematch as the Bombers and Argonauts will meet for the first time since the Argos won the 2024 championship in the fall. Toronto has just one win in their first six games of the season and revenge is the furthest thing from the Bombers’ minds as they prefer to leave the past in the past.

“That happened last year,” said Bombers linebacker Kyrie Wilson. “We can’t focus on that. We just going out there and winning the game. If we hold any grudges or try to do a revenge, we’ll not be in the right spots or try to do too much.

“We just out there trying to win a game and go out there and try and win a game. Not thinking about Grey Cup revenge tour because at the end of the day, the Grey Cup is still a long ways ahead.”

The Bombers defence really struggled in their last two games against the Calgary Stampeders and they’re now ranked in the middle of the pack after giving up an average of nearly 40 points in their last two losses.

There were some serious breakdowns in the secondary with cornerback Marquise Bridges getting burned for a long touchdown and he’s still beating himself up nearly a week later after making such a critical mistake.

“It was definitely my fault,” said Bridges. “I had my eyes somewhere they weren’t supposed to be, and I got a little too nosey and it’s unacceptable.

“I’m always my biggest critic, man. My teammates are the ones that pick me up. My coaches and everybody they make sure like, even when my head is down, they make sure I do lift it up. And I try to do it myself.

“My family does it as well. It’s hard not to be your biggest critic, man. Every mistake feels so much more pivotal when it’s you.”

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said young players like Bridges have to learn to be resilient.

“Had a rough outing last game,” said O’Shea. “When you play out on the corner and you’re on that island, there’s a real high probability that you’re going to give up a throw at some point. That’s gonna happen. What do you do next, right?

“And I think every guy, no matter what, that plays that spot is gonna be put in that position, and they’re going to have to learn from it. And they’re going to have to develop that grit, right? It’s just part of the process.”

Running back Peyton Logan, long snapper Mike Benson, offensive lineman Eric Lofton, and defensive lineman Jamal Woods also won’t play against the Argos because of injuries.

Kickoff on Saturday is at 6:00 p.m. Manitoba time.