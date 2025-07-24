Shoplifting on the rise in B.C., but one group says stores have given up reporting

Send this page to someone via email

A citizen group advocating for the reduction of street disorder in B.C. says federal crime statistics do not paint the whole picture of what is happening in the province.

The agency attributed much of the overall decline in the crime severity index in 2024 to a six-per cent drop in non-violent crime, which includes such crimes as property and drug offences.

Story continues below advertisement

Save Our Streets in B.C. told Global News that stats show a decrease in certain crimes but that is because many people and businesses have given up reporting to authorities.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s driving some companies out of business, losing jobs in certain communities as a result,” Jess Ketchum, co-founder of Save Our Streets, said.

It appears, however, that shoplifting is up, with a 66-per cent increase Canada-wide in incidents of shoplifting under $5,000.

In B.C., Statistics Canada reports that in the last four years, shoplifting violations have increased nearly 80 per cent.

“We’ve had particular reports from the Kootenays that would indicate that people have just given up on reporting these crimes because they know the police just don’t have the resources to do everything we’re asking them to do,” Ketchum added.

2:14 City of Vancouver launches shoplifting and retail theft task force

The head of London Drugs says shoplifting often leads to violence against staff.

Story continues below advertisement

“Physical assault, death threats are routine, the production of needles, pipes, hammers, weapons that could cause permanent and life-altering harm to employees are routine,” Clint Mahlman, president and COO of London Drugs, said.

Mahlman says that increased security measures for his downtown Vancouver stores have been making a difference, along with an extra police presence.

B.C. stats show 20,486 incidents in 2020, and 36,851 incidents in 2024, which is an increase of 79.8 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.

Last year only 4,040 people were charged and it is not known how many charges led to convictions.