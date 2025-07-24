Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shoplifting on the rise in B.C., but one group says stores have given up reporting

By Amy Judd & Alissa Thibault Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 9:01 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Shoplifting on the rise in B.C., stats show'
Shoplifting on the rise in B.C., stats show
WATCH: A citizen group advocating for the reduction of street disorder in B.C. says crime statistics do not paint the whole picture, and a lot of crimes are underreported, or never reported at all. As Alissa Thibault reports, there is one crime in particular that's skyrocketing.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A citizen group advocating for the reduction of street disorder in B.C. says federal crime statistics do not paint the whole picture of what is happening in the province.

Statistics Canada reported Tuesday that last year Canada saw its first annual decrease in police-reported crime since the COVID-19 pandemic, breaking a trend of three straight years of increasing incidents and severity.

The agency attributed much of the overall decline in the crime severity index in 2024 to a six-per cent drop in non-violent crime, which includes such crimes as property and drug offences.

Story continues below advertisement

Save Our Streets in B.C. told Global News that stats show a decrease in certain crimes but that is because many people and businesses have given up reporting to authorities.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s driving some companies out of business, losing jobs in certain communities as a result,” Jess Ketchum, co-founder of Save Our Streets, said.

It appears, however, that shoplifting is up, with a 66-per cent increase Canada-wide in incidents of shoplifting under $5,000.

In B.C., Statistics Canada reports that in the last four years, shoplifting violations have increased nearly 80 per cent.

“We’ve had particular reports from the Kootenays that would indicate that people have just given up on reporting these crimes because they know the police just don’t have the resources to do everything we’re asking them to do,” Ketchum added.

Click to play video: 'City of Vancouver launches shoplifting and retail theft task force'
City of Vancouver launches shoplifting and retail theft task force
Trending Now

The head of London Drugs says shoplifting often leads to violence against staff.

Story continues below advertisement

“Physical assault, death threats are routine, the production of needles, pipes, hammers, weapons that could cause permanent and life-altering harm to employees are routine,” Clint Mahlman, president and COO of London Drugs, said.

Mahlman says that increased security measures for his downtown Vancouver stores have been making a difference, along with an extra police presence.

B.C. stats show 20,486 incidents in 2020, and 36,851 incidents in 2024, which is an increase of 79.8 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.

Last year only 4,040 people were charged and it is not known how many charges led to convictions.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices