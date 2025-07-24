Menu

Politics

Manitoba’s governing NDP announces candidate for Spruce Woods byelection

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2025 5:34 pm
1 min read
Manitoba premier Wab Kinew and Spruce Woods NDP candidate Ray Berthelette. View image in full screen
Manitoba premier Wab Kinew and Spruce Woods NDP candidate Ray Berthelette. Submitted photo
Manitoba’s governing New Democrats have nominated a candidate for an upcoming byelection in the Spruce Woods constituency.

Ray Berthelette, a real estate agent and former assistant to cabinet minister Glen Simard, is to carry the NDP banner in the race.

The seat in western Manitoba is a longtime Progressive Conservative stronghold, and the Tories captured more than 60 per cent of the vote there in the 2023 provincial election.

The Tories have chosen Colleen Robbins, a longtime party volunteer, while the Liberals have selected teacher Stephen Reid.

The byelection is being held to replace Grant Jackson, a Tory who resigned in March to run for federal office.

A date for the byelection has not been set, but under provincial law it must be held by Sept. 16.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

