Manitoba’s governing NDP announces candidate for Spruce Woods byelection

Manitoba’s governing New Democrats have nominated a candidate for an upcoming byelection in the Spruce Woods constituency.
Ray Berthelette, a real estate agent and former assistant to cabinet minister Glen Simard, is to carry the NDP banner in the race.
Get daily National news
The seat in western Manitoba is a longtime Progressive Conservative stronghold, and the Tories captured more than 60 per cent of the vote there in the 2023 provincial election.
The Tories have chosen Colleen Robbins, a longtime party volunteer, while the Liberals have selected teacher Stephen Reid.
The byelection is being held to replace Grant Jackson, a Tory who resigned in March to run for federal office.
A date for the byelection has not been set, but under provincial law it must be held by Sept. 16.
Comments