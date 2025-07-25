SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

AHS limits visitors at cancer facilities in Alberta to help control measles spread

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 12:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s 9-year-old transplant patient exposed to measles'
Alberta’s 9-year-old transplant patient exposed to measles
WATCH (July 18, 2025): An Alberta mother is making a plea after her medically fragile son was exposed to measles. Cases are rising quickly across Canada, with more than 4,000 confirmed infections. But Alberta’s cases are growing faster than any other province, which puts those who are unable to get immunized at serious risk. Heather Yourex-West explains.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Health Services has announced new restrictions on the number of visitors at some health-care facilities in the province to help prevent the spread of measles.

Spokesperson Kristi Bland tells Global News the temporary restrictions will limit the number of visitors at those facilities to two.

They include inpatient and outpatient services at the new Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Calgary and the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton, as well as ambulatory services at the Jack Ady Cancer Centre in Lethbridge and Grand Prairie Cancer Centre.

The Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton, the Calgary Cancer Centre and the Jack Ady Cancer Centre in Lethbridge are amongst the AHS facilities where new restrictions on visitors are being put in place to try to control the spread of measles. View image in full screen
The Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton, the Calgary Cancer Centre and the Jack Ady Cancer Centre in Lethbridge are among the AHS facilities where new restrictions on visitors are being put in place to try to control the spread of measles. Global News

Some other AHS facilities are also being given the option to implement the new restrictions, but Bland said the decision is being left up to the management of those facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

The patients and health-care facilities that could be affected include:

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • Patients who are measles positive or are suspected to be positive in pediatric and adult hospitals
  • Neonatal intensive care units, pediatric intensive care units (NICU, PICU, PIICU)
  • Labour, delivery and postpartum units
  • Oncology sites and designated units or care spaced for both inpatient and outpatient services
  • Units and programs housing measles-vulnerable patients, including those who are pregnant, under five years old, or have a weakened immune system
  • Other patients upon consultation with a medical officer of health or infection prevention and control
Neonatal intensive care units, pediatric intensive care units, Labour, delivery and postpartum units are amongst the areas of Calgary hospitals where new restricions on visitors are being put in place to help control the spread of measles. View image in full screen
Neonatal intensive care units, pediatric intensive care units, labour, delivery and postpartum units are among the health-care facilities where new restrictions on visitors can be put in place at the discretion of management. Global News

AHS has issued a growing number of public alerts in recent weeks for possible measles exposures at health-care facilities in the province, including the Alberta Children’s hospital and South Health Campus in Calgary, the Grey Nuns, Stollery Children’s and University of Alberta hospitals in Edmonton, the Grand Prairie Regional hospital as well as health-care facilities in a number of other smaller communities in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The full list of public alerts for possible measles exposures is available online.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can also include complications such as ear infections, pneumonia, brain inflammation, premature delivery and, in rare instances, death.

People who are pregnant, under five years of age or have a weakened immune system are most vulnerable.

More information on the disease, including symptoms and vaccinations, is available on the province’s website.

On Thursday, Alberta Health Services reported 15 newly confirmed cases of measles over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,511 cases since the beginning of March 2025.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices