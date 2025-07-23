Menu

Health

Stabilizing health care in rural Saskatchewan

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted July 23, 2025 7:51 pm
1 min read
Stabilizing healthcare in rural Saskatchewan
WATCH: Dozens of Saskatchewan communities could be seeing a flux of health care workers in the months ahead as the province adds dozens of new and enhanced full-time positions for rural and remote areas.
The province is hoping dozens of new and enhanced full-time health care positions in rural remote Saskatchewan communities will help reduce a number of service disruptions and hospital closures.

Watch the video above to hear more about what the Saskatchewan government has planned and the official Opposition’s response.

