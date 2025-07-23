Manitoba, federal ag ministers announce funding for local food processors

See more sharing options

Nineteen food processors in Manitoba will share in more than $6 million in provincial and federal funding, Manitoba’s agriculture minister announced Wednesday.

Ron Kostyshyn, in a statement alongside federal agriculture and agri-food minister Heath MacDonald, said the money — via the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership — will go toward expanding facilities, and upgrading equipment and technology.

“These investments support our economy, strengthen our communities and ensure sustainable food security for generations,” said Kostyshyn.

“By enhancing our local food infrastructure, we help to create jobs, reduce our carbon footprint and foster a resilient food system that benefits everyone.”

Among projects receiving funding are Brandon’s Maple Leaf facility, along with Jowett Farms (Blumenort), River Valley Specialty Farms (Bagot), Prairie Flour Mills (Elie), Buffalo Creek Mills (Altona), and Prairie Fava (Glenboro).

“When we invest in food processors, we’re helping them grow, stay competitive and ensure they can keep putting their high-quality food on tables here in Canada and around the world,” said MacDonald.