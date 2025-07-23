Cabinet minister who criticized interpreter says she’s focused on doing better

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba cabinet minister who criticized a sign language interpreter says she is focused on doing better and improving services for people with disabilities.

Nahanni Fontaine, the minister responsible for services for people with disabilities, has repeatedly apologized for remarks she made last month while hosting a celebration for Indigenous women graduates.

While preparing to speak to reporters after, Fontaine told one of her staff that she was thrown off by a sign language interpreter’s presence and that the woman should not have been on stage.

Fontaine held a news conference today to announce $825,000 in grants this year under an annual program that funds groups who help reduce barriers for people with disabilities.

Fontaine says work is underway to better enforce accessibility standards, which could mean fines for businesses who fail to have a wheelchair ramp where required by law, for example.

She also says her department will have sign language interpreters at all public events and the government will hire two dedicated interpreters to support all departments.