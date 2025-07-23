France’s Macron sues U.S. media personality for claiming his wife is a man

Send this page to someone via email

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, have filed a 22-count defamation lawsuit in the United States against right-wing media personality Candace Owens over her claims that the French first lady was born a man.

The Macrons said in a lawsuit filed in Delaware Superior Court that Owens has waged a lie-filled “campaign of global humiliation” and “relentless bullying” to promote her podcast and expand her “frenzied” fan base.

The couple said the lies included that Brigitte Macron, 72, was born under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux, the actual name of her older brother.

“These outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions included that Mrs. Macron was born a man, stole another person’s identity, and transitioned to become Brigitte; Mrs. Macron and President Macron are blood relatives committing incest; President Macron was chosen to be the President of France as part of the CIA-operated MKUltra program or a similar mind-control program; and Mrs. Macron and President Macron are committing forgery, fraud, and abuses of power to conceal these secrets,” the lawsuit read.

Brigitte Macron was previously Brigitte Auzière, a 39-year-old married mother of three children, when she met Macron, who was 15 at the time, at his high school in 1993. She was a teacher and supervised the drama club where Macron was a member.

He moved to Paris for his last year of high school, but promised to marry Brigitte. She later moved to the French capital to join him, and divorced before they finally married in 2007.

In January, Owens dedicated an eight-part podcast series called Becoming Brigitte, in which she alleged the first lady groomed Macron from a young age.

“I believe that Emmanuel Macron is a homosexual man that was groomed from his youth,” Owens said in one of the eight episodes.

“I believe the individual who groomed him is now his wife. I believe that his wife was born Jean‑Michel Trogneux and transitioned in his early 30s, and I believe that the entire state is colluding to protect that secret,” she added.

Owens also said that she would “stake my entire professional career on all of those points.”

The French leader and his wife’s lawsuit said that Owens’ lies “have caused tremendous damage to the Macrons.”

“Defendants have subjected the Macrons to a campaign of global humiliation, turning their lives into fodder for profit-driven lies,” the complaint said.

“Owens has dissected their appearance, their marriage, their friends, their family, and their personal history—twisting it all into a grotesque narrative designed to inflame and degrade.”

“The result is relentless bullying on a worldwide scale. Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications,” the complaint continued.

“It is invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust.”

The lawsuit says that Owens labels herself as “an independent ‘investigative journalist’ while routinely peddling misinformation under the guise of legitimate reporting.”

The complaint alleges that Owens “has promoted a range of conspiracy theories” and claims that her content “is not intended to inform but to inflame and attract attention through sensationalism and conspiracy theories.”

“Faced with this relentless and unjustified smear campaign, the Macrons are left with no choice but to seek relief through this Court to set the record straight, prevent further harm, and hold Defendants accountable for their conduct,” the complaint added.

In response to the lawsuit, Owens posted a photo of the Macrons on Instagram, writing, “I will be coming for this wig today. Stay tuned.”

View image in full screen A screenshot of Candace Owen’s Instagram Stories. @RealCandaceOwens / Instagram

The French leader and his wife are seeking an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages against Owens and her business entities. The lawsuit also demands a jury trial.

—With files from Reuters and The Associated Press