Gatineau police make largest cocaine seizure in service’s history

Gatineau police have struck a blow in the fight against drug trafficking, making the largest seizure in their history: nearly 40 kilos of cocaine worth approximately $4 million on the black market.

The operation began with the arrest of 26-year-old Simon-Didier Perron, originally from Gatineau, on July 9 in Montreal.

Gatineau police officers, working alongside coounterparts from the Montreal Police Department, apprehended the suspect as he was driving his vehicle in the city. It was at this time that they seized 40 kilos of cocaine.

Perron had been released pending further proceedings, but he was re-arrested during a series of five searches conducted in two homes and three residences in Gatineau on July 16.

The Gatineau police intervention group and canine unit were involved in the operation, which resulted in the seizure of other evidence and the arrest of four other people.

In addition to the cocaine, the police raids resulted in the seizure of nearly 2 kilos of methamphetamine, a .45 caliber pistol and ammunition, a 2021 Mercedes GLB vehicle, small quantities of GHB and cannabis and several cell phones.

Perron appeared in court on July 17 in Gatineau, where he was charged with drug trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of other substances for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm and several other firearm-related charges.