Not horsing around: Vancouver airport is 1st in Canada to feature therapy ponies

If you’re one of the millions of Canadians who find flying to be stressful, would a little neigh help you get on your way?

It’s a bet Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is making as it introduces a pair of new therapy ponies it hopes to have on site two to three days a week to help soothe travellers’ nerves.

The airport has long featured therapy dogs, but YVR chief experience officer Eric Pateman said it recently connected with Green Acres Therapy Horses in Delta and decided it could do more for the 80 per cent of passengers who find airports stressful.

“We wanted to up our game,” he said.

“And thought what a cool opportunity to bring something that is a little bit different into the airport. They bring a whole new energy and as you can probably see behind me, a whole new level of engagement.”

YVR is the first airport in Canada and one of the first in North America to bring in therapy ponies.

The ponies, Magic and Tinkerbell, are already a massive hit — earning squeals of delight from children and attracting staff and even patrolling RCMP officers who wanted to say hello.

“Just seeing all the faces smiling, it just makes our hearts melt,” said Jacqueline Green of Green Acres.

“Horses release feel-good endorphins in us which just immediately make us feel better, and they also lower our heart rates,” added Pamela Green, her identical twin sister.

“It’s like a reset for everybody.

The duo said they have personally lost family members to mental health challenges, an experience that has motivated them to share their therapy horse program.

“We’re driven with that purpose and the horses are really helping provide that,” Jaqueline said.

The ponies are currently visiting with the airport on a trial basis, and Pateman said they’re still working out a schedule — though Magic and Tinkerbell’s appearances will be posted on the website so people will know when they’re on site.