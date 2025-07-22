Menu

Canada

Kids take over RCMP Depot as co-commanding officers for the day

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 7:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Taking over Saskatchewan Depot as Co-Commanding Officers for the day'
Taking over Saskatchewan Depot as Co-Commanding Officers for the day
WATCH: It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for two young girls from Alberta -- joining the ranks of RCMP as co-commanding officers for the day. As Sarah Jones tells us, it's all thanks to the Kids with Cancer Society setting these young warriors up for a trip they'll never forget.
It’s been a once-in-a-lifetime trip for brave young girls, Tessa and Janine.

The pair were welcomed to join the RCMP as co-commanding officers on a two-day adventure spanning Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Tessa wearing her tailored Red Serge and talking to media in Regina. View image in full screen
Tessa wearing her tailored Red Serge and talking to media in Regina. Andrew Benson/ Global News

Tessa from Fort McMurray and Janine from Lloydminster were surprised with the opportunity from the Kids with Cancer Society, to take in all the behind-the-scenes action from the RCMP headquarters in Regina and Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

From flying drones, crushing cars, driving robots and leading the change of command, the 10-year-old duo, along with their mothers, were elated and grateful for the experience.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP host co-commanders for special Kids With Cancer Society experience'
Alberta RCMP host co-commanders for special Kids With Cancer Society experience

More on the story can be viewed in the video at the top of the page.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

