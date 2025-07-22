Kids take over RCMP Depot as co-commanding officers for the day

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s been a once-in-a-lifetime trip for brave young girls, Tessa and Janine.

The pair were welcomed to join the RCMP as co-commanding officers on a two-day adventure spanning Alberta and Saskatchewan.

View image in full screen Tessa wearing her tailored Red Serge and talking to media in Regina. Andrew Benson/ Global News

Tessa from Fort McMurray and Janine from Lloydminster were surprised with the opportunity from the Kids with Cancer Society, to take in all the behind-the-scenes action from the RCMP headquarters in Regina and Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

From flying drones, crushing cars, driving robots and leading the change of command, the 10-year-old duo, along with their mothers, were elated and grateful for the experience.

2:06 Alberta RCMP host co-commanders for special Kids With Cancer Society experience

More on the story can be viewed in the video at the top of the page.