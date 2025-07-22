2 soldiers stabbed during brawl in Wainwright, Alberta RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Two Canadian Armed Forces soldiers posted to a base in eastern Alberta are expected to recover after a stabbing.

RCMP said officers were called just before midnight Friday to a disturbance at a home in Wainwright, west of the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary.

They said a 23-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, as well as possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. RCMP said he was not a member of the military.

Armed Forces spokeswoman Lt.-Col. Lena Angell says three junior military members were involved in an altercation with a civilian.

She says the two injured were treated in hospital in Wainwright and one of them was later sent to Edmonton for more specialized care.

Angell adds several other military members saw the fight and the Forces will fully co-operate with the RCMP investigation.

“All CAF members are expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism; any incident of misconduct (is) thoroughly investigated and addressed through appropriate administrative or disciplinary measures,” Angell said in an emailed statement.

Canadian Forces Base Wainwright is one of the country’s busiest army bases.