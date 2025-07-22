B.C. couple asked to pay duties on family heirloom returned to them from U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. couple says they were stunned to discover they were being asked to pay duties on a family heirloom that was shipped back to them from a friend in Washington state.

James Baker-Taylor and Andrea Nelson got married in 2024 after 10 years together.

Baker-Taylor’s father, Jimmy, had passed away in 2022 but he had given his son his ring that he could use for a wedding ring.

“He didn’t have a lot of things to leave me so, the ring… He gave that to me maybe 20 years ago,” Baker-Taylor told Global News.

“So, that’s why we had decided to use that ring and then one of his other rings.”

When the couple was visiting family in Washington state, Baker-Taylor took off the ring to have a shower and forgot to put it back on.

They arranged to have it insured for $500 and shipped back to their Nanaimo home.

“When they showed up with the package, we were very surprised to learn that it was going to be $189,” Nelson said.

“I was stunned. I was flabbergasted by the whole thing.”

Baker-Taylor said he was shaking and very upset about the process.

The couple refused to pay the fees, which included government charges and a brokerage fee. UPS is now holding the package in Canada until the fees are paid.

“We were told verbally there’s a duty, a tariff, and a brokerage fee,” Baker-Taylor said.

“It all comes to $189. The taxes seem silly to me. There’s no purchase, it’s not a sale, not an item being taxed. Brokerage? It’s not a precious item coming over as a commodity, which I think is the reason for brokerage. We’ve only been explained these things verbally by a person across a counter so it’s difficult to understand.”

In a statement, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said it collects duty and taxes on personal (non-commercial) goods imported into Canada.

“Under certain conditions, bequests of personal and household goods may be imported by residents of Canada as duty- and tax-free,” the statement read.

“At the time of importation, the importer must provide documentation to attest to the circumstances of the bequest. The documentation provided must adequately describe the goods being imported and identify the importer as a beneficiary of the estate.”

CBSA said the prime document used for this purpose is a copy of the deceased person’s will. If there is no will then a signed and dated statement from the donor, transferring ownership of the item, may be used.

“If importing goods by courier for personal use, the courier may account for the shipment and collect any applicable duties and taxes from the importer,” CBSA said.

“Couriers or customs brokers may also charge administrative fees for their services, and third-party fees such as these are not regulated by the Government of Canada.”

Baker-Taylor does not have a will for his father because the ring was given to him while his dad was still alive.

Nelson said it did not make sense to them to pay money to get something back that was already in their possession.

“Heirlooms get exchanged all the time,” she said.

The couple said they are sharing their story to make sure others do not get caught in the same loop.

“It’s a bit of a process that I find unreasonable,” Baker-Taylor said, “and I think there needs to be some serious changes.”