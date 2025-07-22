Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Councillor calls on Richmond mayor to voluntarily cap his pay

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 5:43 pm
2 min read
Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie during Monday night's council meeting. View image in full screen
Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie during Monday night's council meeting. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Richmond, B.C., city councillor is calling on the community’s mayor to voluntarily cap his compensation.

Mayor Malcolm Brodie’s combined pay has raised eyebrows in recent months.

Between his municipal salary and compensation for roles on regional boards and committees like Metro Vancouver and TransLink, Brodie received more than $371,000 last year.

That is nearly double the salary of a B.C. cabinet minister, and approaching the $406,200 Canada’s prime minister earns.

At Monday’s council meeting, Coun. Kash Heed proposed a motion for the mayor to cap his total compensation lower.

Click to play video: 'Richmond mayor responds to city controversies'
Richmond mayor responds to city controversies

Brodie responded that he is not the only Richmond politician on the Metro Vancouver board, and that remuneration there has already been reduced, following recommendations from a recent Deloitte report.

Story continues below advertisement

He said any further changes should wait for the results of a review of Metro Vancouver’s governance.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Why are we rushing to suggest something right now, when you are going to have a very thorough in-depth review and look at the situation, and if you think it is still appropriate, we will deal with it at that time,” Brodie added.

Trending Now

“Any discussion on further action regarding appropriate level of Metro Vancouver remuneration and related issues should await receipt of the conclusion of the Metro Vancouver Governance Committee.”

Heed disagreed.

“Mayor, I will point out, yes, you have a fiduciary duty to Metro Vancouver, but you also have a fiduciary duty to the taxpayers of Richmond, and I think we cannot lose, none of us at the table can lose that point,” he told council.

“That’s what we are asking, is leadership to be shown here, so that we can ensure that there is transparency and accountability for the taxpayer dollars.”

After a tight vote, council tabled Heed’s motion to after the regional district’s governance review is finished.

It remains unknown when that work will be complete.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices