Councillor calls on Richmond mayor to voluntarily cap his pay

A Richmond, B.C., city councillor is calling on the community’s mayor to voluntarily cap his compensation.

Mayor Malcolm Brodie’s combined pay has raised eyebrows in recent months.

Between his municipal salary and compensation for roles on regional boards and committees like Metro Vancouver and TransLink, Brodie received more than $371,000 last year.

That is nearly double the salary of a B.C. cabinet minister, and approaching the $406,200 Canada’s prime minister earns.

At Monday’s council meeting, Coun. Kash Heed proposed a motion for the mayor to cap his total compensation lower.

Brodie responded that he is not the only Richmond politician on the Metro Vancouver board, and that remuneration there has already been reduced, following recommendations from a recent Deloitte report.

He said any further changes should wait for the results of a review of Metro Vancouver’s governance.

“Why are we rushing to suggest something right now, when you are going to have a very thorough in-depth review and look at the situation, and if you think it is still appropriate, we will deal with it at that time,” Brodie added.

“Any discussion on further action regarding appropriate level of Metro Vancouver remuneration and related issues should await receipt of the conclusion of the Metro Vancouver Governance Committee.”

Heed disagreed.

“Mayor, I will point out, yes, you have a fiduciary duty to Metro Vancouver, but you also have a fiduciary duty to the taxpayers of Richmond, and I think we cannot lose, none of us at the table can lose that point,” he told council.

“That’s what we are asking, is leadership to be shown here, so that we can ensure that there is transparency and accountability for the taxpayer dollars.”

After a tight vote, council tabled Heed’s motion to after the regional district’s governance review is finished.

It remains unknown when that work will be complete.