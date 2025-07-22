Vancouver parking officers to trial body cameras after rise in abuse, assaults

Send this page to someone via email

Parking enforcement officers in Vancouver are reporting a rise in verbal abuse and physical assaults, so the City of Vancouver is launching a pilot program to equip them with body-worn cameras.

“As I was ticketing a vehicle, a female approached and asked why I was issuing tickets,” an officer with the city said in a statement.

“I explained it was a no-parking zone. Shortly after, two males came over, upset to find a ticket already on their vehicle. One of them turned out to be the owner of the first car I ticketed. He began arguing and then his friend then got in my face, pointing his fingers near my eyes and yelling and swearing at me… I asked him to move his hands away, but as I stepped back, he swung and backhanded me across the face.”

A second enforcement officer said they ticketed a woman for jaywalking but the woman then got in their face, swearing and trying to grab the ticket machine.

Another officer ticketed a taxi driver for stopping in a no-stopping zone.

“I explained the signage and pointed out proper drop-off areas nearby,” the officer said.

“He became aggressive, swearing at me and calling me racist names. He suddenly punched me on the lower left jaw with his right fist, then grabbed my vest.”

The City of Vancouver announced that it will launch a six-month pilot program in August, equipping 15 parking enforcement officers with body-worn cameras.

The city said that on average, an officer was assaulted once every two weeks in 2024 and the camera’s purpose is to deter and record any aggressive and physical abuse.

Cameras will not be used to enforce parking rules, the city confirmed, and the officers will only activate the devices when they feel their safety is at risk.

The city will refer any incidents involving criminal activity to the Vancouver Police Department for investigation. All recordings not requiring investigation will be deleted within five days.

“The City of Vancouver is committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and respectful work environment for all staff,” Magnus Enfeldt, Vancouver’s Chief Safety Officer said in a statement.

“Parking enforcement officers play a vital role in ensuring our roads are safe and clear for the public’s safety, efficient traffic flow, and improved parking space availability. Everyone deserves to do their job without fear of facing inappropriate or abusive behaviour from anyone.”