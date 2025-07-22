Hijacking suspect in YVR stays quiet during recent court appearance

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The suspect accused of hijacking a plane in Victoria and flying it over Vancouver International Airport airspace appeared briefly in a Richmond court on Tuesday.

Other than confirming his name, Shaheer Cassim, 39, did not say anything else.

He was arrested last week after being accused of threatening a flight instructor, seizing control of a Cessna plane from Victoria International Airport and then flying it over YVR before landing on a runway.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Cassim was charged with hijacking the following day.

Court records also show he is charged with damaging or interfering with a navigation facility.

Cassim remains in custody and will undergo an assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

The case has been adjourned until July 29.