Crime

Hijacking suspect in YVR stays quiet during recent court appearance

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 1:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mental health concerns following YVR incident'
Mental health concerns following YVR incident
Reaction continues to pour in after the incident at YVR Tuesday, when a hijacked plane from Victoria travelled to the airport. An assessment is now underway to determine if the suspect is fit to stand trial. As Global's Julia Foy reports, one critic says the case could be another example of someone slipping through the cracks of B.C.'s mental health system.
The suspect accused of hijacking a plane in Victoria and flying it over Vancouver International Airport airspace appeared briefly in a Richmond court on Tuesday.

Other than confirming his name, Shaheer Cassim, 39, did not say anything else.

He was arrested last week after being accused of threatening a flight instructor, seizing control of a Cessna plane from Victoria International Airport and then flying it over YVR before landing on a runway.

Cassim was charged with hijacking the following day.

Court records also show he is charged with damaging or interfering with a navigation facility.

Cassim remains in custody and will undergo an assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

The case has been adjourned until July 29.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

