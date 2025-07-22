Hijacking suspect in YVR stays quiet during recent court appearance

The suspect accused of hijacking a plane in Victoria and flying it over Vancouver International Airport airspace appeared briefly in a Richmond court on Tuesday.
Other than confirming his name, Shaheer Cassim, 39, did not say anything else.
He was arrested last week after being accused of threatening a flight instructor, seizing control of a Cessna plane from Victoria International Airport and then flying it over YVR before landing on a runway.
Cassim was charged with hijacking the following day.
Court records also show he is charged with damaging or interfering with a navigation facility.
Cassim remains in custody and will undergo an assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
The case has been adjourned until July 29.
