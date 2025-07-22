Manitoba, Sask. governments agree to bolster northern trade via Churchill port

Send this page to someone via email

The governments of Manitoba and Saskatchewan are teaming up with the Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) in a push to boost northern trade, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced Tuesday.

The deal, which revolves around Canada’s only deepwater Arctic port, in Churchill, Man., is intended to improve access to global markets, as well as enhance infrastructure and supply chains.

“Churchill presents huge opportunities when it comes to mining, agriculture and energy,” Kinew said in a statement Tuesday.

“Through this agreement with AGG and Saskatchewan, we are going to unlock new opportunities for businesses in Manitoba and Saskatchewan to get goods to market.”

The two governments and AGG signed a memorandum of understanding with a five-year plan, which will see Manitoba take the lead on securing federal infrastructure funding, and Saskatchewan working with commodity producers and exporters.

Kinew’s counterpart to the west, Scott Moe, said Saskatchewan is committed to strengthening trade via the new transportation corridor.

“Streamlining access to ports, such as Churchill, will allow our goods better access to new and emerging international markets,” Moe said.

“Today’s MOU between Saskatchewan and Manitoba is another way we are building on that progress and creating new opportunities for our industries.”