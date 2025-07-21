Penticton, B.C. couple attacked on boardwalk, husband left with broken leg

Send this page to someone via email

A peaceful bike ride home turned violent for B.C. couple Kieran and Kirsten Adams on the night of July 12.

“I don’t know how I’m supposed to have my back to the sidewalk sitting in the sand anymore,” Kieran says.

Around 10 p.m., the couple was riding bikes along the Lakeshore boardwalk in Penticton when they were blocked by a group of about 20 people.

“They had loads of beach items lining either side of the pathway — children’s wagons, beach toys, just all sorts of stuff like that,” Kirsten said.

When Kieran and Kirsten asked the group to move the items because they couldn’t get through, what followed wasn’t cooperation — it was confrontation.

“When we got to the end of the group, a man got in our face, threatening us and telling us to get out of there. He shoved Kieran,” Kirsten said.

As they tried to de-escalate, Kirsten says a woman grabbed her bike’s handlebars. Kieran stepped in to protect her — a decision that would land him in a wheelchair.

“Her husband thought (Kieran) was going to attack her, and he came out of the sand and just smoked him from the side. While Kieran was on the ground, about three guys started beating on him and then they stomped on his leg,” Kirsten says.

Kieran was left with a broken leg and multiple bumps and bruises. Although Kirsten was uninjured, she says a man in the group shoved her.

“Neither of us had a cellphone and no one would call anyone for us, no matter how much my wife asked,” Kieran said.

Eventually, Kieran told Kirsten to go home and get their vehicle to get him home.

The couple says the attack happened in front of children.

“Ultimately, I hope none of them saw too much,” Kieran said.

They reported the incident to police once they got home. The RCMP is now investigating and searching for witnesses.

Kirsten admits the attack has left them with sleepless nights.

“Probably two to five hours of sleep some nights just from stress and the scene running through my head constantly,” she said.

A stranger who heard about the attack has started a GoFundMe to help the couple recover.