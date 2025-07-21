SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Measles cases in Alberta take big jump over the weekend

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 21, 2025 7:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Alberta surpasses U.S. in confirmed measles cases with more than 1,300'
Health Matters: Alberta surpasses U.S. in confirmed measles cases with more than 1,300
WATCH (July 15, 2025): Alberta has now surpassed the U.S. in total number of confirmed measles cases. This comes after 30 cases were diagnosed over the weekend, pushing the province to 1,314 total.
The number of new measles cases in Alberta took a significant jump over the weekend.

According to Alberta health there were 47 new cases of the highly contagious virus recorded in the province as of July 20.

The total number of confirmed cases in Alberta has jumped to 1,454, with close to 60 per cent of them — 844 cases — in the south health zone that includes the cities of Taber, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

The north zone has seen 443 cases and the central zone 108 cases.

The cities of Edmonton and Calgary lag far behind, with 43 confirmed cases in Calgary and just 16 in Edmonton.

The total number of confirmed cases of measles in Alberta jumped to 1,454 over the weekend, well ahead of the entire United States, where there were 1,309 confirmed cases as of mid-July. View image in full screen
The total number of confirmed cases of measles in Alberta jumped to 1,454 over the weekend, well ahead of the entire United States, where there were 1,309 confirmed cases as of mid-July. Global News

Many health officials claim the true number of measles cases is probably higher because there are likely cases that have been undiagnosed.

Story continues below advertisement

The province of Alberta recently surpassed the entire United States, where there were a total of 1,309 confirmed cases of measles as of July 15.

More information on measles in Alberta, including information on symptoms and vaccinations, is available online at alberta.ca/measles.

Click to play video: 'Alberta mother urges everyone to get measles vaccine after baby hospitalized'
Alberta mother urges everyone to get measles vaccine after baby hospitalized
