SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Connecting Winnipeg With Hal Anderson
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Manitoba to provide wildfire update Monday afternoon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 21, 2025 11:46 am
1 min read
A helicopter crew works on a wildfire in northern Manitoba during a helicopter tour in the surrounding area of Flin Flon, Man., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. View image in full screen
A helicopter crew works on a wildfire in northern Manitoba during a helicopter tour in the surrounding area of Flin Flon, Man., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Deal-Pool
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government is set to provide the latest update on the province’s wildfire situation Monday afternoon.

Kristin Hayward, assistant deputy minister, Conservation Officer Service and Manitoba Wildfire Service, will be joined by Christine Stevens, assistant deputy minister, Manitoba Emergency Management Organization. They’ll speak to media at 12:45 p.m. from the Manitoba legislature.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

During an update last Thursday, the province said there were 118 wildfires burning across Manitoba.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba wildfire update: 118 active fires currently burning in the province'
Manitoba wildfire update: 118 active fires currently burning in the province
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices