Manitoba to provide wildfire update Monday afternoon

The Manitoba government is set to provide the latest update on the province’s wildfire situation Monday afternoon.

Kristin Hayward, assistant deputy minister, Conservation Officer Service and Manitoba Wildfire Service, will be joined by Christine Stevens, assistant deputy minister, Manitoba Emergency Management Organization. They’ll speak to media at 12:45 p.m. from the Manitoba legislature.

During an update last Thursday, the province said there were 118 wildfires burning across Manitoba.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.