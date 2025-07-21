SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada Post workers begin to vote on ‘final’ offers amid strike fears

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 21, 2025 9:23 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'CUPW calls on workers to reject Canada Post’s contract offer'
CUPW calls on workers to reject Canada Post’s contract offer
RELATED: CUPW calls on workers to reject Canada Post's contract offer
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada Post’s unionized workers are starting to vote on what the Crown corporation calls its “final” offers, even as the union urges members to reject the proposals.

The vote began Monday at 7 a.m. eastern and will continue until 5 p.m. on Aug. 1.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) represents more than 53,000 members.

The offer from Canada Post includes a wage increase, a signing bonus, and maintaining a defined benefit pension and job security clauses.

The company said it will also end mandatory overtime.

The company is no longer proposing a new health benefits plan, changes to employees’ post-retirement benefits or enrolling future employees in the defined contribution pension.

The Crown corporation is facing “significant challenges” and posted a nearly $1.3-billion operating loss for 2024, while revenues fell by $800 million, or 12.2 per cent, compared with 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Jim Gallant, a CUPW negotiator, told Global BC on Sunday that the union is hoping members vote no so the parties can “get back to the table and get a negotiated settlement.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The big thing about the no vote is if people vote no, it’s not going to be Jim Gallant sitting at the table  saying, ‘This is what we want,’ I’m going to have 55,000 behind myself and the other negotiators because the members of the union will have said, ‘No, that’s not good enough and Canada Post is going to have to do better,'” Gallant said.

Click to play video: 'Canada Post reaches deal with CPAA, its 2nd largest union'
Canada Post reaches deal with CPAA, its 2nd largest union

But Canada Post said in a statement on Saturday that it hopes employees “see that these final offers provide certainty for you and your customers,” and said the vote was confidential.

Trending Now

“It’s a big decision, and you’ve likely heard a lot about the vote and our final offers,” the Crown corporation wrote in a post on X. “Like any vote, it’s ultimately about what you believe is best for you.”

Story continues below advertisement

In its post, Canada Post said the offer would begin to make “critical changes” to help the Crown corporation grow its parcel business to meet the “evolving needs” of Canadian businesses and Canadians.

According to Canada Post, if the offers are accepted by members, they will become new four-year collective agreements that will stay in place until Jan. 31, 2028.

The nearly two-week vote comes after Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board in June to put the Crown corporation’s latest offers to a vote directly by members of the union following stalled negotiations.

That process was criticized Thursday by CUPW president Jan Simpson, who called it “plagued by chaos, confusion, and uncertainty,” and said some members have informed the union they could not register their emails.

Canada Post and the CUPW have been engaged in a more than 18-month-long period of negotiations and subsequent strike activity, which the Crown corporation says increased the company’s financial losses at a rate of $10 million per day in June.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices