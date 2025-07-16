CUPW to vote on Canada Post’s ‘final’ offers starting July 21, company says

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post says it has set a date for its largest union of postal workers to begin a vote on its latest and “final” offer.

According to a statement sent to Global News, the vote will be held starting July 21 at 7 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) and close Aug, 1 at 5 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which has more than 53,000 members, will be voting to potentially ratify the deal tabled by Canada Post, which includes a wage increase, signing bonus, maintaining a defined benefit pension and job security clauses, among other details.

“Canada Post employees represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) will have the opportunity to vote on the Corporation’s final offers for collective agreements,” the statement said.

“Earlier today, the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) provided the parties with a Notice of Vote. The CIRB is an independent tribunal that will administer the confidential vote. Employees will vote privately, either online or by phone.”

Canada Post also says the Canada Industrial Relations Board will lead the vote.

If the union ratifies the deal, it would end a more than 18-month-long period of negotiations and subsequent strike activity, which Canada Post says has increased the company’s financial losses at a rate of $10 million per day in June.