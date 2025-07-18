Waskesiu businesses hit hard by wildfire alert despite non-threatening conditions

Send this page to someone via email

It’s peak season at Waskesiu Lake, Sask., but instead of packed beaches and bustling marinas, the townsite feels almost deserted.

“The eerie part for us is that it feels very normal,” said Cody Hannah, co-owner of Baker’s Bungalows and marina adventure centres in the area.

“Until you look at the foot traffic, it’s being described as a ghost town. And that’s a very fitting sort of description.”

The drop in visitors followed an emergency alert issued by Parks Canada on Sunday due to the nearby Buhl wildfire. While there’s no immediate threat to Waskesiu, the advisory recommended that non-essential visitors reconsider travel, sparking widespread cancellations.

“It’s left us as businesses in a very awkward predicament,” Hannah said. “We have some customers that still want to come and some that don’t, and we’re left managing expectations while also trying to manage costs.”

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says conditions remain stable.

“Our wind conditions have been very low,” said SPSA operations VP Steve Roberts. “This fire has not moved significantly in any direction, which is allowing crews to work around all edges of the fire.”

Currently, the only direct impact is on a highway north of the park. However, if the fire spreads beyond the MacLennan River, Parks Canada will issue a voluntary evacuation. If it reaches the Crean River, a full evacuation will follow.

That looming risk is particularly serious for seasonal businesses that rely heavily on July and August.

“If we’re put into a full evacuation, some businesses likely won’t survive,” Hannah said.

While Hanna says daily updates are being provided, he feels the business community has been left “in the dark” about key details and timelines. Still, operators are working together and remain committed to safety.

“Although the business community here is still saying ‘come, we’re open,’ we will be the first ones to get on board if it becomes a situation where you can’t be here,” he said.

Waskesiu Lake remains open for now, cautiously welcoming visitors while keeping a close eye on changing fire conditions.