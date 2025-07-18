Police hunt for 14-year-old murder suspect accused of ‘unprovoked’ Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say the suspect in the apparently unprovoked and fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old is a boy in his early teens.

On Friday afternoon, police announced they were searching for a 14-year-old boy wanted for the second-degree murder of Shahnaz Pestonji the day before.

It was Thursday morning after 9:30 a.m. when the stabbing took place. Police were called to the area of Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East for reports that a woman had been stabbed.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When they arrived, the woman was non-responsive and life-saving measures were attempted. Police said she was rushed to hospital by ambulance, where she later died.

On Friday afternoon, homicide Det. Matthew Pinfold said the police investigation was working under the assumption the incident was a robbery gone wrong, which turned into a “deadly attack.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police had been given a judicial exemption to name the 14-year-old suspect, despite Canadian laws which generally prohibit the naming of potential young offenders. He was identified as Kymani Wint, aged 14.

Wint is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall with a skinny build. He wore a black hoodie with the words “New York – 555” written on the front, along with black pants. He also had a black satchel.

“Do not approach this individual; he is considered dangerous,” Pinfold said. “If you see someone matching his description or if you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.”

The exception to name Wint will expire next week, when his information must be removed from the public domain.