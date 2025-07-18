Ontario police issue warning after backyard black bear sighting

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday night, residents of Erin, Ont., called police after a bear was spotted heading into backyards while looking for a snack, according to provincial police.

They say they got the call at around 9 p.m. after the black bear was spotted in people’s backyards on Pine Ridge Road.

The smallish bear did not do much damage, aside from knocking over a few bird feeders before it moved on.

“I don’t know where the bear went to after it was last spotted on Wednesday night just before nightfall,” Const. Kirk MacDonald told Global News in an email.

“There’s a lot of rural and forested areas nearby and it likely moved into a more secluded area after dark.”

MacDonald said the bear has made several appearances on social media in the area over the past couple of weeks after being caught on other people’s security cameras.

Story continues below advertisement

He believes the tourist to Erin, a town of about 11,000 people located about 30 minutes drive from Brampton and Guelph, to be a yearling black bear.

“A yearling is a young bear (no longer a cub but not considered an adult bear),” the constable explained.

“At this age, they leave their mother and go off to find their own territory and food. They must eat a lot to build up their weight before they hibernate.”

He said the bears are often in search of food from bird feeders or garbage.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Approximately a month earlier, another bear was spotted in Caledon Village,” MacDonald said. “Every few years, we’ll get a handful of black bear sightings in our County within a short time frame and then nothing for years afterwards.

“Occasionally, black bears will travel south through forested corridors such as the Bruce Trail, from the Bruce Peninsula and cottage country searching for food sources particularly in spring and early summer. They rarely stay in one place for long and avoid human contact.”

A release from police offered a number of tips from the Ministry of Natural Resources surrounding bear encounters.

The MNR says that bears aren’t always a threat but people should be concerned if a bear exhibits threatening or aggressive behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

If you do encounter a bear, the ministry says to not block its path and to keep away from the animal.

It also says to warn others about its location and to keep children and pets indoors. If you are near a building or a vehicle, get inside as a precaution.

If you have an issue with a bear, call the the Bear Wise line at 1-866-514-2327 for advice on how to avoid encounters during bear season.

If a bear approaches, the MNR says to back away slowly while keeping an eye on it. If the bear comes towards you, do not turn and run. Make noise, throw items and make yourself appear as big as you can.

If those options fail, back away from the bear while acting aggressively towards a bear.

“If you are carrying bear repellent, make sure you are familiar with the product and how it is used, using it only if the bear is attacking you or is extremely close to you,” the MNR offers.

Playing dead is an option but only if it is a mother bear which is attacking you in defence of cubs, the ministry notes.

“Fighting back is the best chance of persuading a bear to stop its attack, so use a large stick, a rock, or anything else that you can to deter the bear,” the MNR suggests.

Story continues below advertisement