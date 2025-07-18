Menu

Environment

West Nile virus to spread to remote areas of Quebec due to climate change, study says

By Franca Mignacca & Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 18, 2025 7:23 pm
Quebec public health officials are warning of another potential consequence of climate change.

A recent study by the Public Health Institute suggests warmer temperatures could lead to a surge in West Nile virus cases and that it could spread to more remote regions of the province for the first time.

The virus is often found in Quebec’s larger city centres, especially around Montreal. But by 2080, the virus could migrate, going as for as Gaspé and even north to the Abitibi region.

As Global’s Franca Mignacca reports, warming weather coupled with increased precipitation is expected to increase its spread, as well as other mosquito and tick-born diseases.

For the full story, watch the video above.

 

