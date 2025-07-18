Menu

Train derailment in Abbotsford impacts traffic

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 18, 2025 12:41 pm
1 min read
A train derailment in Abbotsford is causing some traffic issues on Friday morning. View image in full screen
A train derailment in Abbotsford is causing some traffic issues on Friday morning. Global News
A train derailment north of the Sumas border has impacted some traffic in Abbotsford, B.C.

Abbotsford police say 4th Avenue is closed from West Railway to the commercial vehicle entrance near the border crossing but the entrance itself is not impacted.

No injuries have been reported; however, the road closure is expected to remain in place for much of the day until heavy equipment is brought in to deal with the train cars.

It is unclear at this time what caused the derailment.

