Headline link
Health

Multiple Metro Vancouver beaches closed due to elevated E. coli levels

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 9:52 pm
1 min read
A sign warns people not to swim at English Bay. View image in full screen
A sign warns people not to swim at English Bay. Nick Vojic
Vancouver Coastal Health has closed multiple Metro Vancouver beaches to swimming due to elevated E. coli levels.

The advisories include English Bay, Kitsilano Beach, Second Beach, Sunset Beach and Third Beach in Vancouver, along with Trout Lake.

On the North Shore, Dundarave and Lions Bay Beach are also closed.

Health Matters: Vancouver water study

Under Canadian recreational water quality guidelines, beach closures are possible when officials find a single sample that exceeds 400 E. coli per 100 ml. of water, or a five-sample average exceeding 200 E.coli per 100 ml.

Sampling found E. coli levels in some cases at more than four times the guidelines.

Investigations are also underway at seven other beaches, including Jericho Beach and Ambleside Beach due to higher-than-expected sample results, though swimming isn’t restricted at this time.

E. coli is the same bacteria that can be found on vegetables or in beef. It is of particular concern for vulnerable populations, such as kids and seniors.

A major contributor to E. coli in the water comes from fecal matter, both human and animal.

