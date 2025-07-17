Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

More downtown New Westminster businesses raise drug concerns

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 8:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Westminster public safety concerns surrounding street disorder'
New Westminster public safety concerns surrounding street disorder
More New Westminster business operators are coming forward with concerns about the growing public drug use and street disorder in the city's downtown. Catherine Urquhart reports.
More business owners in downtown New Westminster are speaking out about issues related to open drug use and drug dealing.

“Every month a couple of times I have to call police, because they get into our courtyard, they do drugs in there and it’s getting harder to get them out,” Rana Choudhary at West Coast College of Massage Therapy told Global News.

Robert Stone at MrTaxes.ca shared similar concerns.

“We’ve had multiple people in the stairwell right outside our office on the second floor smoking crack cocaine, and we know because we can smell it in the office,” he said.

Purpose Society operates the Health Contact Centre supervised injection site, which opened in 2021.

Click to play video: 'New Westminster public disorder concerns'
New Westminster public disorder concerns

They say homelessness, addiction and mental illness are complex issues.

“The reason that sites like ours exist is to stop people from dying, and in that, I would say we have been very effective,” said Travis Walker with the society.

This week the Purpose Society was required by the city to sign a modified Good Neighbour agreement.

Walker said it means “we’re no longer allowed to have people gathering outside of our site.”

Daniel Ampong of Anim Hair also commented that, “It’s not good at all, it’s really bad.”

“I’ve witnessed people get stabbed on Columbia Street all the time. I’ve seen people fighting every day,” he added.

For now Ampong will remain in New Westminster. But like others, at some point he may have had enough.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

