Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Non-binary person’s U.S. deportation paused due to risks faced by LGBTQ+ people

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2025 5:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We helped them get out’: Immigration raids clear California strawberry fields'
‘We helped them get out’: Immigration raids clear California strawberry fields
Strawberry fields in Oxnard, California were left deserted after reports of immigration raids spread through farmworker communities. Activists and neighbours, like Rebecca Padilla, rushed to warn workers in the fields and escort them to safety. “We actually helped the farmers get out of the area and helped them get to a safe place and make sure ICE wasn’t behind them,” Padilla said. The raids have sparked protests and calls from California Democrats to halt enforcement targeting farms. President Donald Trump says deportation efforts will expand to major cities including Los Angeles and Chicago.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A non-binary person is being allowed to temporarily remain in Canada after removal proceedings were stayed by a judge who said an immigration officer did not consider the potential dangers facing LGBTQ+ people in the U.S.

Angel Jenkel came to Canada in August 2022, but says they overstayed their six month visitor visa while taking care of their now fiancé who requires 24/7 care due to epilepsy.

Jenkel was scheduled to be returned to the U.S. on July 3, but raised the potential of irreparable harm and fear for safety if returned to the U.S. as rights and protections for trans and non-binary people are rolled back.

Click to play video: 'Ipsos poll reveals Canada leads world in LGBTQ2S+ rights'
Ipsos poll reveals Canada leads world in LGBTQ2S+ rights
Trending Now

A Federal Court decision says the immigration officer reviewing Jenkel’s pre-removal risk assessment failed to consider recent developments in the U.S. and relied instead on information from January 2024 National Documentation Package which provided information on potential risks.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Julie Blackhawk says in her decision that the officer’s approach was “flawed and unreasonable” for not considering up-to-date risks for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S.

Jenkel can now stay in Canada until a judicial review of Blackhawk’s decision is complete, and if the result is favourable for Jenkel then their application to stay in Canada will be reopened and reviewed by a different officer.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices