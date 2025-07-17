Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Daredevil skydiver Felix Baumgartner dies while paragliding in Italy

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 5:06 pm
1 min read
Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner meets with UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the United Nations headquarters on October 23, 2012 in New York City. Baumgartner jumped out of a balloon from 128,000 feet above New Mexico, breaking the record for the highest ever freefall, and was the first skydiver to break the sound barrier. View image in full screen
FILE - Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner meets with UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the United Nations headquarters on October 23, 2012, in New York City. Baumgartner jumped out of a balloon from 128,000 feet above New Mexico, breaking the record for the highest ever freefall, and was the first skydiver to break the sound barrier. John Moore/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Extreme sportsman and adrenaline junkie Felix Baumgartner died on Thursday while paragliding in Italy, local police have confirmed. He was 56.

Baumgartner, a famed BASE jumper and skydiver who was best known for his record-setting jump from the stratosphere down to Earth in 2012, was using his motorized paraglider in Porto Sant’Elpidio when he reportedly became ill and lost control of the craft.

According to TMZ, citing local news outlets, he crashed into a hotel swimming pool and reportedly lost consciousness before going into cardiac arrest. He was declared dead at the scene.

Reports say a woman was struck during the impact. According to local media reports, she is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Five days ago, Baumgartner shared on social media that he was in Italy on holiday. On Wednesday, he posted a video of working on his paraglider.

Story continues below advertisement

His final Instagram story, uploaded earlier on Thursday, showed a windsock with an overlay of the words, “Too much wind.”

Felix Baumgartner shared this image to his Instagram Story on July 17, 2025. View image in full screen
Felix Baumgartner shared this image to his Instagram Story on July 17, 2025. @therealfelixbaumgartner / Instagram

Baumgartner’s famed hair-raising 2012 jump from the edge of space not only shattered multiple world records, but he also broke the sound barrier, reaching speeds of more than 1,300 km/h.

Story continues below advertisement
Felix Baumgartner just seconds after he jumped from the edge of space.
Felix Baumgartner just seconds after he jumped from the edge of space. File
Trending Now

His jump was recorded from almost 39,000 metres above the Earth’s surface, breaking Joe Kittinger’s record-setting jump of 31,333 metres set in 1960.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The self-styled “God of the Skies” started parachuting as a teenager before taking up the extreme sport of BASE jumping.

Story continues below advertisement

His long career of daredevil jumps included skydiving across the English Channel and parachuting off the Petronas Towers in Malaysia.

In his native Austria, he was also known for courting controversy with views that included expressing support for dictatorship as a system of government.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Vancouver’s James Elliott first Canadian to complete one of the most challenging adventure races in the world'
This is BC: Vancouver’s James Elliott first Canadian to complete one of the most challenging adventure races in the world

With files from Reuters

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices