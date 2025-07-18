Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

N.B. group wants province to look into high bacteria levels at Parlee Beach

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted July 18, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Group wants investigation into why Parlee Beach has such high bacteria levels'
Group wants investigation into why Parlee Beach has such high bacteria levels
WATCH: There have been eight “no swimming” advisories at Parlee Beach this season due to high bacteria levels. An environmental group wants New Brunswick to do more investigating into what’s causing this to happen at one of the province’s biggest tourist destinations. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

There have been eight “no swimming” advisories at Parlee Beach in Shediac, N.B., this season due to high bacteria levels.

An environmental group wants the province to do more to investigate what’s causing this to happen at one of New Brunswick’s biggest tourist destinations.

“We cannot continue having these high peaks, because sooner or later there’s going to be an incident that hurts the reputation of Parlee Beach, so we got to fix it before it gets out of control,” said Arthur Melanson, the vice-president of the Red Dot Association.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The association is a citizens’ advocacy group focused on environmental issues in the Shediac Bay.

They’ve been calling for better management of bacteria at Parlee since 2015, as the issue continues to make headlines each summer.

Trending Now

“The whole sewage system at Parlee Beach was upgraded and now they’ve put in a treatment facility that treats the surface water before it goes into the lagoon that feeds into the beach, but there’s still these high peaks that are there,” said Melanson.

Story continues below advertisement

A provincial spokesperson told Global News that a combination of weather events and environmental conditions can cause the bacteria levels to fluctuate.

For more on this story, watch the video above 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices