B.C. Premier David Eby shuffles cabinet almost 9 months after election

B.C. Premier David Eby has shuffled his cabinet almost nine months after the election.
The new cabinet roles are:
- Ravi Kahlon, minister of jobs and economic growth
- Nina Krieger, minister of public safety and solicitor general
- Jessie Sunner, minister of post-secondary education and future skills
- Christine Boyle, minister of housing and municipal affairs
- Diana Gibson, minister of citizens’ services
- Anne Kang, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport
- Spencer Chandra-Herbert, minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation
- Rick Glumac, minister of state for AI and new technologies.
In addition, Amna Shah, the parliamentary secretary for mental health and addictions, is moving to parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives, mental health and addictions.
Garry Begg, the minister of public safety and solicitor general, is moving to parliamentary secretary for Surrey infrastructure.
George Chow, the minister of citizens’ services, is moving to parliamentary secretary for the Downtown Eastside and Chinatown.
Paul Choi, the parliamentary secretary for Asia-Pacific trade, is moving to parliamentary secretary for trade.
“We need to be responsive to the changing needs of our province by growing our economy, seizing new opportunities, and making our essential services more resilient,” Eby said in a statement.
“We have the skills and determination both at the cabinet table and in caucus to stand up for British Columbians. I want to thank two of our veterans, Garry Begg and George Chow, for their hard work and exceptional service to British Columbians. I know they will bring the same enthusiasm to their new roles.”
The cabinet features 19 women, MLAs from Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the North and the Interior and includes eight people of colour, one Jewish member and one Indigenous member.
