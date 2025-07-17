Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. Premier David Eby shuffles cabinet almost 9 months after election

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 1:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier Eby speaks on where B.C.’s economy stands in trade war'
Premier Eby speaks on where B.C.’s economy stands in trade war
Premier David Eby is reflecting on his government's first session at the B.C. legislature and where the economy currently stands in the trade war. He sat down with Richard Zussman Thursday for a one-on-one interview at the legislature. – Jun 19, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. Premier David Eby has shuffled his cabinet almost nine months after the election.

The new cabinet roles are:

  • Ravi Kahlon, minister of jobs and economic growth
  • Nina Krieger, minister of public safety and solicitor general
  • Jessie Sunner, minister of post-secondary education and future skills
  • Christine Boyle, minister of housing and municipal affairs
  • Diana Gibson, minister of citizens’ services
  • Anne Kang, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport
  • Spencer Chandra-Herbert, minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation
  • Rick Glumac, minister of state for AI and new technologies.
Click to play video: 'B.C. Premier David Eby to undertake trade mission to Asia'
B.C. Premier David Eby to undertake trade mission to Asia

In addition, Amna Shah, the parliamentary secretary for mental health and addictions, is moving to parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives, mental health and addictions.

Story continues below advertisement

Garry Begg, the minister of public safety and solicitor general, is moving to parliamentary secretary for Surrey infrastructure.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

George Chow, the minister of citizens’ services, is moving to parliamentary secretary for the Downtown Eastside and Chinatown.

Trending Now

Paul Choi, the parliamentary secretary for Asia-Pacific trade, is moving to parliamentary secretary for trade.

“We need to be responsive to the changing needs of our province by growing our economy, seizing new opportunities, and making our essential services more resilient,” Eby said in a statement.

“We have the skills and determination both at the cabinet table and in caucus to stand up for British Columbians. I want to thank two of our veterans, Garry Begg and George Chow, for their hard work and exceptional service to British Columbians. I know they will bring the same enthusiasm to their new roles.”

The cabinet features 19 women, MLAs from Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the North and the Interior and includes eight people of colour, one Jewish member and one Indigenous member.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices