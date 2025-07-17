Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops seize drugs worth $47K in searches at St. James homes

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 12:18 pm
1 min read
Drug trafficking charges at evacuee sites
RELATED: A pair of local men are facing charges, accused of dealing drugs where wildfire evacuees were staying – Jul 9, 2025
Three people are in custody facing a litany of drug charges after Winnipeg police raided two St. James-area homes last week.

Police said the guns and gangs unit began a drug trafficking investigation in May, which led to searches of homes on Sackville and Roseberry streets on July 11, and the arrests of two men and a woman.

During the searches, officers seized 453 grams of cocaine, 41 grams of meth, and 10 grams of MDMA, with a total estimated street value of more than $47,000.

A search also turned up 50 rounds of ammunition, as well as stolen property, drug trafficking/production supplies, stolen property and electronic devices.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with possessing meth and ecstasy for the purpose of trafficking, as well as a pair of weapons charges and failing to comply with conditions.

The second man, 37, and a 27-year-old woman each face one count of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Click to play video: '2 charged in ‘significant’ drug seizure by Manitoba RCMP'
2 charged in ‘significant’ drug seizure by Manitoba RCMP
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

