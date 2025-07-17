New rules allowing Quebec restaurants to charge for no-shows come into effect

See more sharing options

Quebec restaurant owners can now charge a fee to people who make a reservation but don’t show up.

Under new rules in effect Thursday, restaurants can charge up to $10 for each no-show.

An association representing Quebec restaurant owners has estimated that no-shows cost the average eatery about $49,000 per year.

Meanwhile, the Canadian restaurant industry association says Quebec was the only province with consumer protection laws that expressly forbade restaurants from charging no-show fees.

Quebec restaurants have to follow a number of rules to apply the fee, including reminding customers of an upcoming reservation and giving them an easy way to cancel.

The fee can be applied only to groups of two or more, and only if none of the members of the party shows up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.