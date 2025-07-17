Montreal police recover body of man who went missing in St. Lawrence River

See more sharing options

Montreal police say they’ve recovered the body of a 32-year-old man who went missing in the St. Lawrence River on Tuesday night.

Police said their divers found the man’s body at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the water near Verdun, a southwestern borough.

The death is the third since June in the water near a popular man-made beach.

Two men in their 20s died within a 16-day span in June after they went in the river outside the dedicated swimming area.

Municipal authorities have urged people to stay within the official swimming area to avoid dangerous currents in the river.

A coroner will investigate the circumstances surrounding the 32-year-old’s death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2025.