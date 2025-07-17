Menu

Crime

Manitoba man arrested in Teulon homicide: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 11:52 am
1 min read
A man from Traverse Bay has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Teulon, Man., RCMP say.

Police said Donavin Skogan, 24, was charged Monday with firearms and driving offences, then arrested again Wednesday and handed the murder charge as well as one count of intimidation of a justice system participant.

The investigation into the Sunday night shooting, which left a 37-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries, culminated in a chase into a cornfield.

The victim later died in hospital.

