Trending Now

Crime

Manitoba cornfield chase leads to arrest of homicide suspect: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 14, 2025 1:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say'
Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say
RELATED: Manitoba RCMP say 2024 has been the bloodiest year on record, with the province setting a grim record of 56 homicides to date. Teagan Rasche reports. – Dec 12, 2024
A 37-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Teulon, Man.

RCMP said they were called to a home in the town, north of Winnipeg, around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, where they found the victim with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police said they later spotted a suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver led officers on a chase that ended when he drove into a cornfield.

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB the chase wasn’t a long one, and the 24-year-old suspect was tracked down quickly in the cornfield with the help of the Winnipeg police helicopter.

“He fled the vehicle very quickly,” Manaigre said, “and with the use of a drone and Air1, they were able to get to him very quickly.

“Officers from our emergency response team attended and were able to enter the cornfield and arrest him without an incident.”

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, remains in custody while RCMP continue to investigate. Police said they’re not looking for any additional suspects.

