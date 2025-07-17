Menu

Canada

Carney’s set to meet with First Nations on major projects law

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2025 7:07 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney, First Nations leaders to meet amid Bill C-5 tensions'
Carney, First Nations leaders to meet amid Bill C-5 tensions
WATCH: Carney, First Nations leaders to meet amid Bill C-5 tensions
Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet today with First Nations leaders about his government’s controversial major projects legislation.

The closed-door meeting was promised by Carney in June after chiefs said their rights were not respected by the rush to push the Building Canada Act through Parliament in June.

The legislation allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects like mines, ports and pipelines by sidestepping existing laws.

Click to play video: '‘We just want to be part of it’: First Nations press for inclusion ahead of summit with Carney'
‘We just want to be part of it’: First Nations press for inclusion ahead of summit with Carney
An agenda for today’s meeting shared with The Canadian Press shows Carney will deliver opening remarks for 10 minutes in the morning, followed by the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney does not appear on the agenda again until later in the afternoon, where he will sit alongside a handful of ministers for an hour for a panel titled “Working Together,” followed by his closing remarks.

Many First Nations leaders said Wednesday they have low expectations for the meeting and are warning it should not be seen as the full and fair consultation required on major projects.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

