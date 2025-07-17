Menu

Politics

Saskatoon Homelessness Action Plan takes another step forward

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 8:53 am
WATCH: Saskatoon is taking steps forward in addressing homelessness with a revised action plan.
Saskatoon’s Governance and Priorities Committee is now seeking council approval to lead several new initiatives in the Saskatoon Homelessness Action Plan (SHAP).

Some of those tasks include incentives for affordable housing conversions, support for affordable housing providers and the establishment of a community land trust.

City Manager Jeff Jorgenson noted progress from the provincial government regarding treatment centres and shelter beds, with a 60-bed facility expected to be announced soon.

The plan is still being finalized and is subject to council approval.

