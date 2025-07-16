Magic of ‘The Lion King’ comes to life at the Jubilee Auditorium

Send this page to someone via email

Based on the 1994 Disney animated film, Broadway favourite The Lion King has taken over the stage of the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

This isn’t just any musical — bringing to life the royal coming-of-age story based on Shakespeare’s Hamlet, reimagined to feature a pride of lions in Africa, as a live production is no easy task.

View image in full screen The character of Simba in Broadway Across Canada’s “The Lion King.” 1

Humans transform into hyenas, birds, gazelles and, of course, lions, while other cast members control larger-than-life puppets of giraffes and elephants.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Puppeteers performing in Broadway Across Canada’s “The Lion King.” 1

Michael Reilly has been the puppet supervisor for the touring production of The Lion King since 1999.

“I’m in charge of 230 puppets, a lot of different styles of puppets. Anything that could possibly happen to them is my job to fix,” Reilly said.

“I just love being backstage and putting all that work into something.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“You throw it out on stage, and you watch, and you hear that audience reaction, especially after Circle of Life.”‘ Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "You throw it out on stage, and you watch, and you hear that audience reaction, especially after <em>Circle of Life</em>."'

View image in full screen The ensemble of Broadway Across Canada’s “The Lion King.” 1

Everything in the production is made by hand.

Story continues below advertisement

“That means that they can break pretty easily, because they’re all very, very delicate and very, very light — so a lot of carbon fiber,” Reilly explained.

View image in full screen Bringing the magic of The Lion King to life on stage. 1

The actors are the puppeteers and some of the puppets have an additional electronic element — like Scar.

“He’s built around all these wires and all these mechanical boxes,” said Peter Hargrave, the actor who plays Scar.

Hargrave guides Scar’s movements with a finger control.

“There’s a little ‘go’ button on the side that makes the mask go out — this is when Scar is feeling angry, more animalistic in his nature,” Hargrave explained.

Hargrave has played Scar for three years. He said there’s a learning curve, but everyone knows their puppets so intricately.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have dancers that come into the show that learn to walk on stilts as a giraffe. Everybody’s just learning a very specific thing,” he said.

View image in full screen A giraffe puppeteer performing in Broadway Across Canada’s “The Lion King.” 1

When it all comes together on stage, it’s a spectacle.

“It’s just a celebration of language, it’s a celebration of dance, it’s a celebration of puppetry, and it’s all based in this really nostalgic, familiar tale that means so much to us,” Hargrave said.

Broadway Across Canada’s The Lion King plays in Edmonton at the Jubilee Auditorium until July 27th.