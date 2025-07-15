Menu

Canada

Cross-Canada cruise aims to break records, promote new rideshare app

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted July 15, 2025 7:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cross-Canada cruise looking to break records, promoting new ride share app'
Cross-Canada cruise looking to break records, promoting new ride share app
WATCH: Two men from Toronto have begun a 28-day long road trip hoping to break a world record and to promote the first entirely Canadian based rideshare app called HOVR.
Many people use Uber or Lyft on a regular basis, but now two men from Toronto are offering a Canadian alternative.

HOVR is a first-of-its-kind Canadian-based rideshare app that allows drivers to keep 100 per cent of the fares they make. The app has drivers sign up through a $20 monthly subscription, allowing them to make whatever they collect from the rides.

Harrison Amit, CEO and founder of HOVR, and his business partner Chris Alicpala are embarking on a cross-country road trip to promote the app launching nationally, meet with drivers and share some Canadian pride with the hopes of bringing people in.

“It’s very important to me that everyone from the investors to the drivers are all Canadian which is why we also launched a Canadian crowdfund, so that anybody in Canada can actually participation in owning a part of the mission and investing in the company,” says Amit.

Their tour will last 28 days as they go from Toronto to Vancouver to St. Johns and back to Toronto, expecting to drive over 16,000 km. They’re tracking their entire trip through the HOVR app in hopes of also breaking the world record for longest rideshare trip.

Katherine Ludwig has more details on the app and their journey in the video above.

