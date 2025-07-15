Menu

Politics

Alberta Next panel begins town hall series to hear grievances about Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2025 2:06 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a news conference in Calgary on Friday, October 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a news conference in Calgary on Friday, October 13, 2024. Todd Korol/ The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and a hand-picked panel are set to hold the first in a series of town halls to address public concerns with the federal government.

Some 650 people are expected at Tuesday’s event in Red Deer as Smith and the 15 other members of the Alberta Next panel hear about grievances inspiring separatist sentiment in the province.

The government is dedicating time at the event to several strategies it’s pitching to wrest more control from the federal government, including pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan and withholding social services from some immigrants.

There will also be an open question-and-answer period.

Smith and panel members are set to hear feedback in Sherwood Park near Edmonton on Wednesday.

Both the events are sold out. Global News will be attending Tuesday’s panel in Red Deer.

The premier has said the panel will recommend ideas and policy proposals for a referendum after the town halls wrap up in October.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

