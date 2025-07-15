Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Quebec urged to reconsider $30M fine against college over English-language enrolment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2025 1:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal’s LaSalle College slapped with multi-million dollar fine for having too many English students '
Montreal’s LaSalle College slapped with multi-million dollar fine for having too many English students 
Related: Montreal’s LaSalle College slapped with multi-million dollar fine for having too many English students
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Quebec government is being urged to show leniency toward a Montreal college facing a $30-million fine for enrolling too many students in its English-language programs.

An association representing private subsidized colleges says LaSalle College risks “irreversible consequences” if the provincial government won’t change its position.

Association des collèges privés du Québec is calling on the province to negotiate with the school to avoid its closure, calling the fine unjustified and counterproductive.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Quebec’s government imposed limits on the number of students who can be enrolled in English-language college programs as part of a new language law passed in 2022.

Trending Now

The government has said LaSalle College is the only private subsidized college that has not respected the quotas.

The college has asked the Quebec Superior Court to overturn the fines, arguing they are unreasonable.

Story continues below advertisement

LaSalle College has said it was impossible to respect the limit, in part because many international students had already been accepted before the quotas were announced.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices