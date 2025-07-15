SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Carney to discuss Canada’s ongoing wildfires with Incident Response Group

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2025 7:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Air quality alerts issued as wildfire smoke sweeps across central Canada'
Air quality alerts issued as wildfire smoke sweeps across central Canada
RELATED: Air quality alerts issued as wildfire smoke sweeps across central Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to convene the Incident Response Group in Ottawa today to discuss the ongoing wildfire situation across the country.

Carney also convened the group of ministers and senior officials a little over a month ago in response to an earlier wave of wildfires, which peaked in May and June, then receded, and have now flared up again.

More than 6,000 people are currently out of their homes in Manitoba, and the communities of Lynn Lake and Snow Lake ordered residents to flee for the second time in just weeks.

Click to play video: 'Extreme weather leads to wildfires, evacuations, floods across Canada'
Extreme weather leads to wildfires, evacuations, floods across Canada
Trending Now

In Saskatchewan, the fires have forced out about 1,000 residents across a number of communities.

Story continues below advertisement

The fires have also triggered smoke warnings and advisories through much of Manitoba and into Saskatchewan.

The BC Wildfire Service, meanwhile, warns that more significant fire behaviour could result today and tomorrow from the change to an “outflow pattern” in the Coastal Fire Centre, which the service says occurs when air flows out from the mountains toward the water.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices